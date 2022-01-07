CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $46.12

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.12, but opened at $44.79. CareDx shares last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 5,605 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,425 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

