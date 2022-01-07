CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Research analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CarLotz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 20.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 58.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

