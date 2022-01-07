Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 30.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $142.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

