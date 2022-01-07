Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 819 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $189.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

