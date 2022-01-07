Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 87 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.30 and its 200 day moving average is $224.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

