Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 782,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,718,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 293,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,181,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.