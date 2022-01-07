Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after buying an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,286,000 after purchasing an additional 507,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.