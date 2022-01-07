CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $584.24 million, a P/E ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 2.56. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

