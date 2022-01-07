Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $65.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

