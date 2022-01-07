Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

