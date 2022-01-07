Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.