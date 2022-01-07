Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 7,714,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,870,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,048,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ CPARU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.