C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) shares traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

