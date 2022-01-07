CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PRPC opened at $9.88 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth $2,010,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter worth $134,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 412,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

