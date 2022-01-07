Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $305.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $33.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 801.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS.

FUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

