Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $360.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

