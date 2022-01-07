Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,563,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.