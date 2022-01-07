Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Century Communities comprises approximately 1.4% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.12% of Century Communities worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NYSE:CCS opened at $75.70 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

