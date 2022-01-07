Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 0.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG traded up $13.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,608.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,363. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,735.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,769.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

