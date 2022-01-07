Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.34. 2,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

