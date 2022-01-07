Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $71.86 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

