CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.51 on Top Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. CertiK has a total market cap of $93.92 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.59 or 0.07617198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,035.63 or 0.98990412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007759 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,377,513 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

