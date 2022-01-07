CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.97. 378,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 134,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

