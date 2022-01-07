ChainX Hits Market Capitalization of $17.67 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $17.67 million and $585,343.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00076507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.08 or 0.07638464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,982.23 or 0.99587659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007371 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,042,275 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

