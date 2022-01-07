Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Down 3.8%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 2,268,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,400,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a market cap of £4.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

