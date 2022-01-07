Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.32 million, a P/E ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

