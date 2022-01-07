Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

