Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 10,246 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 861,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $180.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $174.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.67 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

