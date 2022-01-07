Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 1,755 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

