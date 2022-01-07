Check Capital Management Inc. CA Trims Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. AerCap makes up 2.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $49,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 9.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 11.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,189,000 after buying an additional 163,855 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

