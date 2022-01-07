Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.5232 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

