Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $227.00 to $232.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.94.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $197.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $198.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

