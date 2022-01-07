Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 683,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $226.47 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
