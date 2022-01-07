Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 683,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $226.47 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

