Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.
NYSE:CI opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89.
In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
