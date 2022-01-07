Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.