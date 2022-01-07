Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

