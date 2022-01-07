Citigroup Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $38.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE:OXY opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

