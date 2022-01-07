Citigroup Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

