Citigroup Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.
In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
