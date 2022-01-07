Citigroup Upgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.00.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

