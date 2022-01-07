ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 424,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $75.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

