ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $154.93 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

