ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ III opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $374.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

