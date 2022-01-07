ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 162,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Stagwell as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STGW. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha bought 290,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $2,363,009.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stagwell Inc has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.63 million for the quarter.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

