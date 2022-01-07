ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $918,000 Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAL opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.51. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.