ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.73. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $276,605,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.15.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.