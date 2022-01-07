ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,175,000 after acquiring an additional 721,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 294,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:BHE opened at $27.47 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $967.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

