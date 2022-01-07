ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 101,500 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 95,754.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of American Finance Trust worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

