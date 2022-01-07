Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Up 31.6% in December

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,800 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 401,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Clarus by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 564,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clarus by 654.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.84. 345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $955.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.86. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

