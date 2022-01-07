CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 1,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $11,420,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,811,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $10,159,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,941,000.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

