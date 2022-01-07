CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,744.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $2,744.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010831 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,746,188 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

