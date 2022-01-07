Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,487.73

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,487.73 ($20.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($20.05). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,437 ($19.36), with a volume of 223,946 shares traded.

CBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.94) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.91) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.61) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.61) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,565.71 ($21.10).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,378.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,486.68. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,360 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($27,361.27). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,946.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

